Kirin 990 wind blows at download speed!

Kirin 990, Exynos 980, Snapdragon 865 Plus (X55) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus were faced against. How good these four processors are when it comes to 5G-based download speed has been investigated.

We see that the Kirin 990 and Exynos 980 duo are used in less phones than the other two processors. We know that the processor named Kirin 990 powers smartphones signed by Huawei and Honor. Exynos 980 is companion to Samsung signed smartphones.

Kirin 990 is on the agenda with 5G-based download speed

In the relevant report published by China Mobile, it is stated that the Kirin 990 is the best processor in this regard. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus is said to consume less power than other processors during data transfer.

5G technology, which has seriously changed people’s lives, has become the new focus of companies producing smartphones. China Mobile faced these four processors in a survey that included 4 main criteria, 18 scenarios and 27 indicators.

When we look at the ranking, we see Kirin 990 in the first place. In second place we see MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus. It also has 14 stars. Snapdragon 855 Plus equipped with the modem named X55 has 13 stars.

The last row belongs to Exynos 980 with 11 stars. It was learned that these processors, which were evaluated according to general performance, sound performance, power performance and download speed criteria, have almost the same quality as each other.

It is said that the processor with the weakest performance in terms of power consumption is the Exynos 980. The Kirin 990 and Snapdragon 865 Plus are almost the same in this regard, but the Kirin 990 consumes a little more power.

When we made a ranking according to the main criteria, we obtained a ranking that does not surprise users. It says which processor is the best in which category in this ranking:

Overall performance: Kirin 990

5G-based download speed: Kirin 990

Power consumption: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus

Sound performance: Kirin 990

Which is your favorite processor?



