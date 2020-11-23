Kirin 9000 could be back! Huawei P50 series is coming

Huawei P50 series and Kirin 9000 duo may meet users. How will the Chinese firm, which has been talked about a lot because it parted ways with Honor, will be able to use this processor despite the US embargo?

Qualcomm, known for its Snapdragon processors, had its mark on the technology agenda, getting permission from the USA. Thanks to this, Huawei, which was a little relieved, started working on the successor of the P40 series.

How will Huawei P50 series combine with Kirin 9000?

This processor, which is used in the Mate 40 series and produced with a 5 nm fabrication process, will be accompanied by OLED panels signed by Samsung or LG. Thus, we learned that the P50 series cannot be produced with an IPS LCD screen.

It was learned that the P50 family, which is expected to use mobile services produced by Huawei, will host 5G technology. According to South Korean news sources, the period when we will meet with the Huawei P50 is in the first half of next year.

Saying in August of this year that Kirin processors will not be available after 2020, Richard Yu contradicted himself because of this move. It is unknown why the experienced manager would allow such a move.

Huawei may have found a company for the production of the Kirin 9000. We cannot verify this yet. Another possibility is that the Kirin 9000 is not completely exhausted despite the Mate 40 series.

The accuracy of these claims has not yet been confirmed. Thus, the Chinese company’s P50 series can be equipped with another processor. Let us remember the features of the Kirin 9000 processor again: 1 Cortex A-77 running at 3.13 GHz, 3 Cortex A-77 running at 2.54 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 running at 2.05 GHz.

We will learn more about the Huawei P50 family in the coming days.



