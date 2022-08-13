Kirby’s fans are delighted with the unexpected appearance of the voice actress at the concert

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series of games, and the HAL Laboratory is doing everything possible to benefit from this momentous event. Kirby and the Forgotten Land was released earlier this year and has received great acclaim as the franchise has acquired a fully three-dimensional gameplay style and open level design. Most recently, the series celebrated this milestone with a full concert known as Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest, an online concert broadcast live, with songs from the series performed in a “big band style” consisting of 35 musicians along with Kirby dancing around. monitor.

This concert features many songs from various games of the franchise, which lasts more than three hours. Some of the songs featured at the concert include the full musical suite for the final boss Kirby: Star Allies and even a full cover of “Welcome to the New World” from Kirby and the Forgotten Land. To the surprise and delight of many fans, Kirby’s longtime voice actress, Makiko Omoto, also appeared at the event.

Omoto is an experienced voice actress with many years of experience working as characters in various video games. This includes Lin from the Fire Emblem franchise, Sayaka Maizono from the Danganronpa series and, of course, Kirby, to name just a few. She has voiced Kirby since the original Super Smash Bros. and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards and reprised her role in every subsequent Kirby game.

Fans weren’t sure until Omoto voiced Kirby’s classic lines, which instantly charmed fans and reminded them why Kirby is a favorite character to this day. Omoto even participated in the concert itself, where she and Rachel sang a duet “Welcome to the New World”, the title theme from “Kirby and the Forgotten Land”.

Fans who watched the concert to the end heard her wave to the audience and say goodbye to them, thanking them for their participation. Not only that, Omoto also used the word “poyo”, usually associated with Kirby. Along with the guest appearance, fans saw a new trailer for Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a multiplayer party game similar to Fall Guys.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.