Kirby’s Dreamland 3 Player Noticed a Clever Detail About the Pink Down Jacket

An astute Kirby fan recently noticed an interesting detail about Nintendo’s beloved pink down jacket while playing Kirby’s Dreamland 3. Since his first appearance on the Nintendo Game Boy in 1992, Kirby has charmed players with his cute antics as he sailed through several sequels, spin-offs and guest appearances in crossovers such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Even now, some of Kirby’s less memorable games, such as Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards and Kirby’s Avalanche 2000, are reasserting themselves in the Nintendo Switch Online store, allowing fans to discover new hidden secrets and long-forgotten details about their favorite platformer mascot.

One of Kirby’s most iconic and recognizable traits is his ability to inhale enemies and objects to either spit them back out as projectiles or copy their power for himself by swallowing them. Kirby’s rubbery, balloon-like body helps him with this, as the recently released Kirby and the Forgotten Land saw him devour larger items like cars and vending machines as part of Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s Mouthful Mode mechanics. However, even though Kirby never loses his grip on any enemies that find their way into his sprawling, gaping mouth, it seems that his enemies keep fighting before they digest Kirby’s newest ability.

Twitter user JasHam16 recently noticed a small and overlooked detail in one of Kirby’s inactivity animations in Kirby’s Dreamland 3 1997. Whenever Kirby eats something alive in this game, he can be seen struggling to keep his mouth shut, as if what he just ate is still motionless. trying to break free before he finally swallows or spits them out. However, if Kirby inhales something inanimate, such as a Star Block, he just holds it in his mouth until he releases it. JasHam16 notes that small details like this are the reason they consider Kirby’s Dreamland 3 to be one of the best games in the Kirby series, and other users noted how surprised they were to discover this after so many years.

Kirby’s Dreamland 3 contains many hidden details

Kirby recently returned to the Nintendo Switch in a big way with the release of this year’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which transferred the franchise of a traditional side-scrolling platformer to 3D with an open world that many compare to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Also, there’s even more fun on the horizon with Kirby, as Nintendo recently announced Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a party racing game for Switch in which Kirby and his colorful friends will race through giant desserts to see who can eat more strawberries.

Kirby probably won’t have to worry about this strawberry breaking free when he eats it in the upcoming Kirby’s Dream Buffet, unlike the live opponents he regularly devours in Kirby’s Dreamland 3. Exciting finds like the opening animation of JasHam16 show that no matter what What kind of adventure is offered in the Kirby series of games, fans are likely to always find delicious treats hidden in the details.