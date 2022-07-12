Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a party game in the style of Fall Guys, preparing for release on Switch

Nintendo has announced Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a Fall Guys-style party game that will appear on Switch this summer.

The short trailer (below) shows gameplay snippets as different Kirbys race along bright and colorful tracks, trying to become the plumpest Kirby in town.

“Kirby’s Dream Buffet shows how Kirby’s gang goes through various stages dedicated to food in four rounds of insane multiplayer fun,” the official synopsis says.

The Nintendo website shared some additional details stating that players could choose to race downhill against another player locally or online against other players (at least eight players were shown in one race).

However, it looks like it’s not just a race to the finish line, as players will need to eat as many strawberries as possible on the way down. The more Kirby eats, the bigger he gets and the faster he can roll to the finish line, and the heaviest Kirby gets the crown. Players can also take boxes to turn them into various food items and receive certain bonuses.

This will be the second Kirby game released for the Nintendo Switch this year, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land was released in March. Nintendo has promised there will be plenty of other Kirby announcements as the franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2022, and Dream Buffet seems to be one of them.

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer who sometimes doesn’t forget to tweet @thelastdinsdale. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.