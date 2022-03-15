Kirby Will Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary With An Online Concert: Date And How To See It For Free

Kirby: Nintendo announces this commemorative function for the thirtieth anniversary of the pink ball. We tell you how to see it live and when it takes place. Nintendo has announced a commemorative concert to celebrate Kirby’s 30th anniversary. With only a few days left for the premiere of Kirby and the Forgotten Land for Nintendo Switch, the much-loved character will star in this performance with “a great band” at the Tokyo Garden Theater in the Japanese capital on August 11. We tell you when it is and how we can see it live totally free.

Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest: date, time and how to watch it online

The Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest concert will be broadcast live on August 11 from 10:00 in the morning (Spanish peninsular time) totally free. Nintendo. To be able to see it, it will be enough to access the official Kirby channel on YouTube and join the streaming, which will be enabled when the celebration of the event approaches.

The musical event will allow us to enjoy original medleys that we have heard in Kirby video games throughout these three decades; an exercise in nostalgia that will make us remember a multitude of memories with music professionals as masters of ceremonies. In addition, a huge LED monitor will show Kirby in motion, predictably accompanied by sequences of the titles that we are listening to at all times. Soon we will know more details.

In parallel, Nintendo has published the instrumental introduction to the Kirby musical concert held in 2017, when the character’s 25th birthday was celebrated. The video of the opening, performed by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, lasts only a couple of minutes and you can see it below. Spectacular.