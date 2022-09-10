Kirby: how the ability to “Copy a balloon” can be used in the main games

Of Kirby’s many games, one of the biggest through—lines is his Copyable abilities, such as the elusive Balloon ability. Whether it’s a traditional 2D platformer, the new Forgotten Land 3D format, or a by-product of a completely different genre, there’s almost always a set of copyable abilities nearby. Some abilities were present in Kirby’s second game, Kirby’s Adventure, while others were only in one game. As Kirby’s subsequent games introduce new abilities and develop old ones, this side of Kirby’s bizarre actions can only evolve.

Fans like to speculate on what abilities might appear in the next part of Kirby. All sorts of ideas are floating around, from ideas based on other Nintendo characters that Kirby shared Super Smash Bros. with, to original ideas complemented by matching hats. There is also a theory creation involving less common copyable abilities that have appeared only a few times. These include gimmicks like Jelly and Mini, which are limited to spin-offs that can use them, but also include fully realized abilities from traditional Kirby games like Animal and Spider. One ability that appeared only in Kirby: Canvas Curse is a Balloon, and it has considerable potential that has not yet been realized.

The Balloon ability brings an interesting variety to Kirby: Canvas Curse

The balloon debuted in a Nintendo DS spin-off called Kirby: Canvas Curse. This game is built on using the touch screen to move Kirby, which has been reduced to a perfect sphere. Players draw rainbow lines through the environment, and Kirby races along them. It’s a sharp departure from Kirby’s usual simple platformer, but it worked well enough to inspire a sequel on the Wii U called Kirby and the Rainbow Curse. Despite the difference in gameplay, Kirby can still access copyable abilities by making jerks through certain enemies, even if his usual jerk is more than enough for most opponents.

Defeating the enemy balloon will give you the opportunity to copy the balloon. This allows Kirby to inflate himself and float like a balloon for a short period of time. Instead of rolling along rainbow lines when the force is active, Kirby will bounce off them like a balloon. After three breaths, Kirby can explode to stun all enemies nearby, which will allow him to start the process anew. Like the Stone of Copied Abilities, the Rocket and the Wheel, the Balloon is primarily designed to change Kirby’s movements and bring variety to the stages. Experienced players can potentially travel long distances thanks to the modified Balloon physics, but Kirby’s increased size makes this strategy risky.

How Balloon can adapt to the traditional Kirby game

Transferring the ability to “Copy the Ball” to the main game is possible, but there are several logistical problems. The balloon was specially designed to work in Kirby: Canvas Curse, so it has some properties that would be taken for granted in other games. In particular, this is the only way to access Kirby’s iconic soaring jump in Canvas Curse. In addition, his ability to gain momentum by bouncing off the environment could potentially damage Kirby’s normal level. The basic part of inflating several times before causing a massive clap still needs to be saved, but it will take a lot of tweaks and additions to make it suitable.

Kirby’s jumps can get taller and smoother each time he inflates, and potentially he can roll rather than walk in large sizes. However, one blow to the enemy, and it will burst prematurely with a greatly reduced force. This can provide a certain degree of security by stunning the attacker, but otherwise requires skills and planning to be used effectively. In addition, Kirby could be transformed into many traditional forms of balloons or animals. This can have various interactions with the environment in the same vein as Kirby’s “Mouth Full” and Forgotten Earth modes, and can also open the door to strange attacks such as the barking of a balloon dog. The ability to copy a Balloon probably won’t become a core feature, but it could definitely become a very memorable ability in future Kirby games.