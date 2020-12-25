Kirby: from worst to best according to critics

In 1990, Nintendo already had big established franchises and mascots loved by the public. When she thought it was enough, here comes a cute little pink creature that not only conquers her space but joins Link and Mario as representatives of Big N.

The creation of HAL Laboratory won many fans in its first title and is still remembered with love by many players out there who are always waiting for a new title. This is the Worst to Best of the Kirby franchise, which is part of the Voxel holiday special. Here are our criteria, pay close attention:

The notes presented are based on the Metacritic and GameRankings note aggregators. If the game was released for more than one platform initially, we will take notes from each version and do an arithmetic average.

We only considered the main games and their initial versions, so spinoffs or remakes didn’t make it.

If you have a different opinion, just leave your list there in the comments and we will read everything.




