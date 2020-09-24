Kirby Fighters 2 is official and now available: price

Nintendo officially reveals this sequel to the original Nintendo 3DS title for Switch with new features and additions. Including multiplayer mode.

Kirby Fighters 2 is now a reality for Nintendo Switch and launches this Thursday, September 24. The company has officially revealed the sequel to the original 3DS title after a leak on its own website this Wednesday. We are facing a title of $ 19.99 with multiplayer mode and news regarding what is seen on the stereoscopic 3D console; that is to say, a kind of crazy Super Smash Bros. where the creation of HAL Laboratory is the protagonist.

Kirby vs. Kirby vs. Kirby vs. Kirby: First Trailer of the Sequel

The unbridled action of Kirby Fighters 2 comes to Nintendo Switch via the eShop with a total of 17 skills known from the classic video games of the series, such as Sword and Knife. On this occasion, the Fighter / Wrestler ability makes its debut with a special skin. As for characters, King Dedede, Gooey, Maglor or Meta Knight will not be lacking, among a multitude of color variants of Kirby himself, which will not be relegated to the pink variant.

As explained, we will have a total of 22 different fighting styles with different sets of movements. The game includes Story Mode and multiplayer mode. In the first, King Dedede and Meta Knight will challenge us to different duels that we can complete individually or with up to three friends, which will give a total of up to 4 simultaneous players in the games.

The game modes with friends will be both local and online (an active Nintendo Switch Online account is required). We can choose a battle mode all against all or by teams with different objects and rules. Kirby vs. Kirby vs. Kirby vs. Kirby is back.



