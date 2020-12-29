Kirby creators anticipate new projects for 2021

HAL Laboratory mentions in an article in Famitsu magazine that in addition to games they have other additional products planned.

With a year marked by the coronavirus crises about to close, developers face 2021 with new ambitions and goals. Like every year, Famitsu magazine has gathered feedback from some of the biggest Japanese creatives. In addition to hearing news about Bayonetta 3 or Final Fantasy XVI, we have also been able to read several of those responsible for Kirby. HAL Laboratory works on new projects for next year, as they have revealed in the pages of the publication.

“We at HAL Laboratory will continue to launch games in 2021: all of them are based on three key elements, surprise, fun and affection. Thank you very much, ”said Tadashi Kawai from the studio. The article also collects the testimony of Teruhiko Suzuki: “In 2021 I want to launch another strange HAL Egg game! And please play Part-Time UFO. It is a fun game that you will enjoy very much. Tell me what you think ”.

Not just video games, more products

In the contemporary world, not everything has to do with video games, but also with other products that are marketed around them. Therefore, Yumi Todo has made it clear that they have other additional items on their hands. “We are going to continue to work hard to meet our goals in 2021. This translates into getting as many people as possible to enjoy [the] Kirby games. We have more not only for video games, but also for merchandising, books and a variety of events such as the Kirby Cafe. We hope you continue to support both Kirby and HAL Laboratory in 2021!

Nintendo Switch has not revealed many of its future plans, which include offering several titles for which we still do not know their launch date. This is the case of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Metroid Prime 4. There are also no specific details about the arrival of the highly anticipated Bayonetta 3, although PlatinumGames has already explained that development is going from strength to strength. Matter of time.



