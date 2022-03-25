Kirby And The Forgotten Land: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Kirby And The Forgotten Land: The new HAL Laboratory for Nintendo Switch is now available and we have loved it. The best Kirby to date? We have to check it out. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now available worldwide only on Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new video game of the pink ball from HAL Laboratory breaks into the hybrid console through the front door, a title that has left us with a great taste in our mouths and that becomes, de facto, one of those that should be part of our bookstore if we are fans of the character. We tell you where to buy the game, its price and what editions we have available.

All editions and price of Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land can be found in physical and digital format via eShop. Depending on the chosen store, the chains offer a mouse pad or a set of stickers while stocks last:

Buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land in the eShop: 59.99 euros.

Buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Amazon for 59.99 euros.

Buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land at GAME and get an exclusive mouse pad. Price: 59.99 euros.

Buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land at FNAC, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, Xtralife, Video Oca, Canal Ocio, PC Components, The Shop Gamer or TodoConsolas and get a set of game stickers. Price: consult in each store (between 46.99 euros in stores such as MediMarkt to 59.90 euros in El Corte Inglés).