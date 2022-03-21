Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Release Date, Price, Editions And Where To Pre-Order

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: HAL Laboratory’s ambitious project will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the pink ball. We tell you when it goes on sale on Nintendo Switch. Kirby is back. The wait is coming to an end: Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the new installment in the saga exclusively for Nintendo Switch and aims to become one of the most memorable works of the pink ball from HAL Laboratory. The Japanese studio enters for the first time the design of environments completely in three dimensions, with a style that reminds us of Super Mario 3D World, with all the possibilities that this implies. We tell you when it comes out, at what price and what editions we have available.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land release date and price

Kirby and the Forgotten Land goes on sale this Friday, March 25 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. We can buy it in physical format or in digital format. In case we choose the latter, we can already reserve it in the eShop. Similarly, in large stores we can reserve it with different incentives or gifts.

As Nintendo explains on its official website, depending on the store we choose, we can take different Kirby-related products. Price: 59.95 euros.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Reserve in GAME: an exclusive mouse pad.

Reserve Kirby and the Forgotten Land at FNAC, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, Xtralife, Video Oca, Canal Ocio, PC Components, The Shop Gamer or TodoConsolas: set of game stickers. Price: consult in each store (between 46.99 euros in stores such as MediMarkt to 59.90 euros in El Corte Inglés).

Reserve Kirby and the Forgotten Land in the eShop: 59.99 euros.