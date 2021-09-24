Kirby And The Forgotten Land Is Official; Date And First Trailer Of The Return Of The Saga

Kirby: Nintendo announces a new installment of the Kirby saga at the Nintendo Direct. HAL Laboratory takes a giant leap with this title for Switch. Nintendo has announced a new installment of the Kirby saga during the Nintendo Direct, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. A completely three-dimensional platform and adventure video game, thus abandoning the 2D environments of previous installments. As if Super Mario Odyssey were about stage construction, it is the biggest jump that is remembered in the pink ball series. During the first trailer we have seen different levels, confrontations against bosses and phases. It will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.

HAL Laboratory already anticipated at the beginning of the year that they had plans for 2021, that their next project was quite advanced. We now know what they had on their hands after the complex year of the pandemic.

Kirby, almost 30 years of adventure, jumping and gluttony

Kirby and HAL Laboratory are two names that go hand in hand. The saga has gone through all kinds of stages, with more or less adventurous installments, but always maintaining the component of action and platforms that characterizes it. Without taking into account the spin-off deliveries, which have not been exactly few, Kirby has grown over the years to consolidate itself as one of the great series of the Japanese company.

The most recent are Kirby Star Allies (2018), which left us wanting more; the phenomenal Kirby: Planet Robobot (2016) for Nintendo 3DS, which we think is undoubtedly one of the best installments of the series; Kirby and the Rainbow Curse (2015) for Wii U, which revived the original Nintendo DS iteration; o Kirby: Triple Deluxe, the first for Nintendo 3DS.

Many years have passed since that Kirby’s Dream Land for the Game Boy. With him and with Masahiro Sakurai it all began. It remains to be seen how far this ambitious Kirby Discovery can surprise us.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will arrive in physical and digital format exclusively for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.