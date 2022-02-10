Kirby And The Forgotten Land Gets Unprecedented Gameplay

Kirby And The Forgotten Land: The next major Switch release, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, got a new gameplay trailer in this Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, showing more exploration and combat news, including the Mouthful Mode, which transforms the pink ball into a car, machine. sales and much more.

The new game will bring a more Mario Odyssey-like approach, with a bigger world to discover and new abilities for the protagonist. Check out:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land arrives on March 25, 2022 on Nintendo Switch.