Kirby And The Forgotten Land, Analysis For Nintendo Switch. The Most Chameleon Of Kirby

Kirby And The Forgotten Land: We analyze the new from HAL Laboratory, which finally launches a new Kirby at the height of other great deliveries of the Nintendo factory on Switch. Kirby has been with us for a long time on all Nintendo consoles. The nice pink ball from HAL Laboratory, created by Masahiro Sakurai (Smash Bros), has been present in each hardware of the Kyoto company, and is also a good test bench to check the benefits of those more particular machines, from Wii to DS . With good ideas and signs of identity that have remained unchanged since his debut on Game Boy, Kirby has established himself as a good second sword in the exclusive Nintendo catalog. Something that he wants to raise with this Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a game clearly from less to more that ends up being a more than interesting iteration that explores 3D very successfully.

Let’s not kid ourselves, during our first impressions based only on world 1 of Kirby and the Forgotten Land we had a bittersweet feeling. What we saw was good, but it was still very much in line with what a Kirby is: good game, with some ideas that are worth highlighting, but maintaining that feeling of being unambitious. But the truth is that the title improves, expands ideas, expresses the ingenuity that it reveals in its first bars and ends up becoming one of the great games in the saga.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land does not abandon its roots, for better or for worse, and that means that we are facing a family-style game, with known mechanics such as being able to absorb and adopt abilities from enemies or float in the air. All this with a low difficulty (it has two levels, but both one and the other have a requirement threshold below other Nintendo games), although at this point it is true that the title knows how to turn a corner in the last third of the game and in post-game content. There, Kirby and the Forgotten Land gives a twist in design, in challenge, in demand: it squeezes much more of the new mechanics that it offers us and becomes addictive, challenging. It increases just enough for us to think that it is a pity that there was not the option for the entire game to be fought at this level, much more balanced in demand.

Absorb and transform… in 3D

Due to an unknown dimensional gap, Kirby ends up in a devastated, post-apocalyptic world (but cute, this is Kirby) in which he has to save the Waddle Dee locked up with the help of a new companion. The staging reminds us of Super Mario 3D Land, with 3D freedom but quite limited in size, where reaching the end of the phase is just as important as having recovered as many friends as possible along the way, whether hiding in cages or overcoming challenges. specific to each phase (find three cups of coffee, beat two types of sub-bosses, discover a secret corridor…). The Waddle Dee help us unlock the entrance to the bosses in the area that, after defeating them, allow us to access the next world. And so on.

To achieve progress, we have two types of transformations. On the one hand, the house brand skills. Kirby with a sword, with a hammer, with fire attacks, ice attacks, throwing blades, a tornado that allows us to fly at high speed, or throwing bombs. Each one has its particularities and its presence in the phases is linked above all to exploration. If we have bombs, it is that there will be walls that we can destroy with explosions. If we have the blades, surely there are switches far away that we can only reach by throwing them.

Skills are part not only of our ability to fight, but also to discover. Finishing the phases is not difficult, but they are quite replayable because they all hide secrets, paths that we don’t see at first sight, and extras that deserve to be collected. Ice, for example, allows you to freeze enemies that, once cubed, can be pushed to break through a wall of fire and advance through an unknown location. The hammer, meanwhile, can break certain structures and hit switches that are otherwise impossible to attack.

Added to all this are the transformosis, the new mega-transformations that come to turn Kirby’s abilities upside down. We can become a car, a roller coaster ship, a soda machine, a cone, a giant ladder, a light bulb to provide light and energy in dark areas… All of this helps us to move forward and access new places. The cone breaks cracked structures, the vending machine is like turning Kirby into a soda can machine gun, a ring is used to launch puffs of air that allow windmills to turn, but also put out fires and use it as an engine in a boat in water.