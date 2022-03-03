Kirby And The Forgotten Land Already Has A Demo On The eShop: How To Download It On Nintendo Switch

Kirby: Hal Laboratory’s new platformer is a 3D platformer exclusive to the hybrid. By surprise, Nintendo has published a trial version of Kirby the Forgotten Land, the long-awaited new 3D platform starring the most popular little pink ball in video games. The demo is now available on the Nintendo eShop and includes all three levels from the first world. Players will have the opportunity to try out some of Kirby’s skills and travel through strange locations in a post-apocalyptic world.

The trial build goes all the way to the game’s first boss, a hideous beast known as Gorillondo. As a reward for completing the demo, users can get a gift code, which if redeemed in the full version will help them get some useful items. Kirby is a creature known for his gluttony, as he inhales real-world objects to transform. According to the press release sent by those from Kyoto, in the demo we will be able to take a look at the new transformosis.

How to download the trial version

To download the trial version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land you need to have a Nintendo account. If you already have it, you can get the demo in two ways:

Go to the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch and search for the game in the store. There you will find the trial version.

If you enter from the official Nintendo website through the browser, click on “Download the demo”

Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes us to a forgotten world full of enemies. Civilization seems to have succumbed and the remains of the buildings have been left at the mercy of monsters and plant life. The title invites the player to enjoy the experience both solo and cooperatively. A second player can enter the game and embody Waddle Dee.

Nintendo Switch will receive the pink ball on March 25. FreeGameTips has already tested it, so we invite you to read the first impressions.