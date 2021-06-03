Kinship Partners to Launch Skydome in China

Kinship: In a press release, producer Kisnhip announced that it has made an association with InvestSP’s International Office in Shanghai and, therefore, has the support of the São Paulo State Agency for the Promotion of Competitiveness Investments of the State of São Paulo to bring Skydome to the Chinese market.

“China is very important to our plans as it leads the gaming market with revenue estimates of US$44.26 million in 2020, according to expert consultancy Newzoo. We already had contacts with some game publishers in China and we believe that InvestSP’s support will facilitate and speed up the Skydome process for the Chinese audience”, commented João Gava, founder of Kinship.

Remember that, in Brazil, Skydome is available in early access for PC in November 2020 and can be downloaded for free on Steam and Nuuvem.