Kingston Launches Pocket SSD With Up To 2TB of Storage

This Thursday (9), Kingston Technology announced the launch of the XS2000 portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface. The little one has a transfer speed of 2,000 MB/s and weighs 28.9 grams. Sales in Brazil are planned for the first quarter of 2022.

The device will be offered in three versions with different storage capacities. While the 500GB model costs US$99, about R$522 in direct conversion, the 1TB variant costs US$159.99 (about R$843). The more “stubby” model, 2 TB, has a suggested price of US$ 284.99 (R$ 1,503).

“In addition to the compact, keychain-like size, the increased durability makes the SSD ideal for maintaining user productivity, whether in everyday or corporate use,” said Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager at Kingston.

With five years of free tech support, the little one also has a removable rubber boot and IP55 certified for protection from water and dust, but it must be clean before use.

Summary of technical details

USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface

Speed: up to 2000 MB/s read and 2000 MB/s write

Capacities: 500GB, 1TB or 2TB

Dimensions: 69.45 x 32.58 x 13.5 mm

Weight: 28.9 grams

Housing material: metal and plastic

Operating temperature: from 0°C to 40°C

Storage temperature: from -20 °C to 85 °C.

Compatibility: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v.10.14. or newer), Linux (v.2.6. or later) and Chrome OS