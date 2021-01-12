Kingston at CES 2021 with its next generation roadmap

Known for its storage products, Kingston introduced its new products that will mark CES 2021. Announcing the future roadmap, the brand announced its first NVMe SSD with Gen 4.0 architecture.

Kingston wants to cover the entire customer segment

The technology brand, drawing attention with its first PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD, also introduced its external SSD with 3.2 USB port.

Kingston’s high-performance Gen 4.0 drive, called Ghost Tree, puts an eye on other SSDs introduced at CES 2021. Ghost Tree promises read and write speeds of up to 7000 MB / s in capacities ranging from 1 TB to 4 TB.

Kingston introduced the NV series within the entry-level SSD market while targeting consumers with the Ghost Tree. The new NV Gen 3.0 x4 SSD is preparing to offer a capacity of up to 2 TB.

The tech brand will also launch a new USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 external drive with 500GB to 2TB capacity called XS2000. The external drive will feature a USB Type-C interface that allows for super speed data transfer of 2000 MB / s.

Kingston recently introduced the Data Center 1500M U.2 NVMe SSD. With this product, the company wants to support a wide variety of data loads, including cloud computing, web hosting and virtual infrastructures.

Commenting on the next generation of storage products, Kingston SSD product engineering director Louis Kaneshiro said, “Now that CES is online, we have greater opportunity to connect with new and existing technology communities around the world. CES is the best time to share what’s coming from Kingston. We are excited to launch our first Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs and an external drive this year. In the case of NVMe, we will cover the entire customer segment, from consumers to data centers, ”he said.