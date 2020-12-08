Kingsman: franchise should win TV series and 7 more films

The Kingsman franchise, which has its third film set to hit theaters on February 26, 2021, is expanding. According to information released by the Deadline website, director Matthew Vaughn is planning seven more films for the Kingsman universe. The statement was made by Zygi Kamasa, CEO of Marv Group, the producer behind the franchise features.

This planning is part of the expansion objectives of the Marv Group, which will also take its universe to TV. “We have a Kingsman TV series underway and two or three other franchises that are being developed with the Kingsman world,” said Kamasa.

Kingsman has already raised $ 825.2 million with the screening of the first two films – Kingsman: Secret Service in 2014 and Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017. In February, with the film King’s Man: The Origin, hitting theaters, the expectation is that the total collection exceeds the US $ 1 billion mark, becoming a great attraction for the Marv Group to want to produce new works in this universe.

King’s Man: The Origin is another one of the films that had its release postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film was scheduled to hit Brazilian theaters on September 17, 2020, but now its premiere is scheduled for February 26 next year. The plot will show a story that takes place before the first two films, following the beginning of the group of British secret service agents.

King’s Man: The Origin stars Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Bruhl, Stanley Tucci, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Djimon Hounsou.



