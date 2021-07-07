King’s Man – Inception: Movie gets new trailer with cast interview

King’s Man – Inception: The 20th Century studio revealed this Tuesday (6) the new trailer for the movie King’s Man – The Origin. The production is a prequel to the first two films in the franchise and will be set during World War I. As the title suggests, the plot must tell the origin of the spy organization.

Check out the trailer:

“When history’s most ruthless criminals gather to plot a war to steal millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the roots of the first independent intelligence agency in King’s Man: The Origin,” reads the synopsis official movie.

According to director Matthew Vaughn, the film’s events will be directly linked to the events of King’s Man 3. “Throughout the plot of King’s Man – Inception, we plant the seeds and provoke what will happen in ‘Kingsman 3’. It will be something very different, but it will have great importance for the future of the franchise,” he told Empire.

The cast counts the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Houns or Liam Neeson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode and Stanley Tucci.

The film will hit US theaters on December 22nd. There is still no forecast for the debut in Brazil.