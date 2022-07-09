Kingpin’s Perfect Future Avoids a Huge Problem with MCU Villains

Rumors about Kingpin’s future in the MCU may indicate that Marvel Studios has finally solved the problem with villains. Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, in the Disney series+ Hawkeye – after previously portraying a major villain in seasons 1-3 of Daredevil on Netflix. Although the current status of Netflix’s “Daredevil” as an MCU canon is currently unclear, officially fans of the series were thrilled that D’Onofrio’s interpretation had finally entered the cinematic universe. There are new rumors that Kingpin’s role in the MCU may be much bigger than expected.

First appearing in the 1967 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man #50, Kingpin was introduced in Marvel comics as Spider-Man’s villain, but later became Daredevil’s nemesis. Kingpin is one of the oldest supervillains in Marvel comics, playing the role of a street crime boss whose strategic mind and physical strength make him a worthy opponent for any hero. In Netfix’s Daredevil, D’Onofrio brought the character to life with a brutality that charmed viewers, leaving questions about whether he would reprise the role in the MCU after the cancellation of the Marvel TV show. Hawkeye brought Kingpin D’Onofrio to the MCU, pitting him against Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in the series finale.

Some of the most powerful and long-awaited villains in previous MCU projects were cursed by the fact that they were presented as disposable characters, easily defeated by the hero and never returned, despite the fact that they appeared in comics for a long time, which left room for exciting plot possibilities. The victims of this curse are the Whip from Iron Man 2, the Red Skull from Captain America: The First Avenger, and Ultron from Avengers: Age of Ultron. Even the Mad Titan Thanos suffered from this after only really appearing in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Finale. Marvel may be going to avoid this mistake with Kingpin.

Why Kingpin Being Mayor of New York is Good for the MCU

In the 2017 Daredevil comic #595, Fisk became the mayor of New York City, using his power to outlaw vigilantism in order to get rid of Daredevil and other superheroes once and for all. Rumor has it that this storyline is Kingpin’s direction in the MCU, which means that Fisk D’Onofrio will become a permanent element. It is confirmed that the character will appear in the upcoming series “Echo”, and it is also assumed that he will appear in the relaunch of the series “Daredevil”. With so many projects planned involving Fisk, it seems that Marvel Studios has finally escaped its notorious villain problem.

Fisk’s involvement in many Marvel projects means that viewers have the opportunity to watch the villain grow, perhaps over the years, just as it happens with heroes from story to story. Kingpin’s comic storyline spans decades, pitting him against several heroes, many of whom have already established themselves in the MCU, so the character has the opportunity to make a long career in the franchise. While much of the current MCU is devoted to the development of the multiverse storyline, Disney+ shows, in particular, “Hawkeye,” “Echo,” “Moon Knight” and “Daredevil,” deal with street stories where Kingpin can really thrive.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s version of Wilson Fisk in the MCU has already demonstrated greater strength than his Netflix counterpart, so the possibility that he will become mayor of New York excites viewers. The character will evolve more than ever before and will fully establish himself in the MCU for years to come. His next appearance is due to take place in Echo on Disney+ in 2023, but it looks like this will only be the beginning of Kingpin’s story.