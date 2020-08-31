Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning in its new trailer

The game will be expanded through a new expansion, which will go on sale sometime in the next year 2021. Old games have a chance on the market again.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is one of the brands that THQ Nordic has rescued in recent years. The company, which acquired its name from the late THQ, has not stopped acquiring intellectual properties, so they prepare a catalog of hundreds of video games for the future. After a few weeks of rumors, the company confirmed the return of this action RPG, which is now releasing a new trailer. Attacking in an open way is not always the solution, as the video shows, which you can see on these lines.

This production has among its ranks one of the most recognized fantasy writers in the Dungeons and Dragons universe, R.A. Salvatore, who has worked on numerous Forgotten Realms books. Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn, and Ken Rolston, lead designer of The Elder Scrolls IV. Oblivion are some of the names behind this action role-playing game. Players will move to the fantasy world of Amalur, where they are destined to traverse all territories to fight a terrible evil that ravages everything in its path. As the war rages on, the dangers increase, and although surviving will not be easy, the character has enough expertise to emerge victorious.

You prefer to fight from far away, or from behind, or by dishonorable means, and usually by surprise? With Finesse, you sneak, dodge, and slather weapons with poison to gain the advantage in combat. Forge Your Fate. Play Your Way.#KingdomsOfAmalur #ReReckoning pic.twitter.com/nFm4KTM1KF — Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (@ReckoningGame) August 28, 2020

A new expansion on the horizon

Kaiko is not only working on bringing the video game back, but the idea is to expand the experience with a new expansion, which they plan to launch in 2021. At the moment, no more details have been shared about it, so we will have to wait until THQ fully uncover your roadmap.

What is known is that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be released on September 8 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The fate of the world is in your hands!



