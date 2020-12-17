Kingdom: Lars von Trier returns for the cult drama season

The eccentric Danish director Lars von Trier will resume one of his classic works for TV, The Kingdom. The miniseries was launched in the 1990s and now Von Trier will make new episodes for the project called The Kingdom Exodus.

The original series, a cult of the 90s, accompanied “the doctors of an ultramodern hospital in Denmark, who, through strange and inexplicable events, are convinced that the place is haunted”.

Launched in 1994, with 4 episodes, it received another 4 in a 2nd season launched in 1997. Then, the production was even edited in a film with 5 hours of duration and released worldwide.

Von Trier is responsible for the script of the new chapters, in a collaboration with Niels Vørsel, who also scripted the previous seasons of the program.

In 2004, Stephen King adapted The Kingdom for a North American version entitled Kingdom Hospital, with 13 episodes.

There is still no official information on the plot of the new episodes, however, TrustNordisk, one of the companies behind the production, revealed that “the old feud between the Swedes and the Danes in the hospital is still on fire, the constitution of the ‘Kingdom’ it is fragile and a curse still rests on the old hospital in the series ”.

TrustNordisk also revealed that the first two parts of The Kingdom will be restored and made available to the public with a higher quality than the launch of the 1990s.

Check out two short videos from the original miniseries, which were shared by Zentropa Productions:



