Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory: demo chega ao PS4

Square Enix announced last Thursday that the demo for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, the musical spin-off of the classic RPG franchise, is now live for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One players. The demo it brings 6 playable songs in 2 game modes and serves for fans to try out the new mechanics of the game until its release in mid-November.

The Melody of Memory demo will provide 6 full songs to be played, 4 songs offline, in a battle against the computer, and 2 to show how the local cooperative will work. However, unfortunately the progress made in the demo cannot be loaded into the final version, if players decide to buy it.

“The playable demo of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is available for download on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Play some songs in solo and local stages with a friend. Your journey through Kingdom Hearts music and memories begins today! ”

According to the developer, the final version of the game will feature 140 songs and new game modes, and will involve classic combat mechanics, such as those presented in previous games, mixed with elements of rhythm and runner. The soundtrack will mark the appearance of new themes and songs from several Disney films, recalling the characters that appeared in the other titles.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will be released on November 13 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.



