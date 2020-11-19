Kingdom Hearts director flirts with new game idea on PS5

With the release of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, Tetsuya Nomura was interviewed by the Japanese website Dengeki. In addition to talking about the new game, the director of the RPG franchise commented on the future of the series in the new generation.

According to Nomura, since nothing has been officially announced, a new title in the saga for PS5 and Xbox Series X is still a possibility. Still, the game should arrive much later on the new consoles.

“If we produce a game for the next generation, it will be released after several other studios have already published their titles. So, I believe that we will be able to make material that is competitive ”, he commented.

The future of Kingdom Hearts

At another point in the conversation, Nomura talked about what he imagines for the next chapters of the series. Thus, he revealed plans to resolve some issues that remained open even after the completion of the plot of Kingdom Hearts III (2019):

“I intend to tie up the loose ends, but I also want to change the shape a little. I want to dramatically change the world and tell a new story ”.

So, what did you think of the news? Can we see a new chapter of the franchise in the new generation?




