Kingdom Hearts Cloud Version Already Has A Date And Price On Nintendo Switch

Kingdom Hearts: All installments of the saga will be available on the Nintendo console through the cloud. We review all editions and official prices. Square Enix has confirmed the release date of the Kingdom Hearts saga for Nintendo Switch: February 10, 2022. The Japanese firm will launch all installments of Sora’s iconic adventure series through the cloud in three compilations; that is, they will be played in streaming. They have also confirmed the prices and available editions, which we review in depth below.

Kingdom Hearts Cloud Version comes to Nintendo Switch on February 10

Broadly speaking, these are the prices and available editions of Kingdom Hearts Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch; to highlight, one of them as a definitive compilation by including all the packages in the same purchase. At the moment, all prices are in dollars.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version — $39.99 ($31.99 launch discount).

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version — $49.99 ($39.99 launch discount).

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version — $49.99 ($39.99 launch discount).

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud – $89.99 ($71.99 launch discount).