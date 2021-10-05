Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5, 2.8 And 3 Will Arrive To Switch Via The Cloud

Kingdom Hearts: During the final presentation of Smash Bros. Today’s Ultimate (05), it has been revealed that the complete compilation of all Kingdom Hearts games (Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Final ReMix, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3) will arrive on Nintendo Switch via the cloud.

The Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 compilation features the first game, the Chain of Memories remaster, a Coded movie version, the second game, Birth by Sleep, and a 358/2 Days movie version. The 2.8 compilation has the Dream Drop Distance remaster, a prologue (Birth by Sleep 0.2) and the movie version of Kingdom Hearts X. Finally, there is the conclusion of the Xehanort saga with Kingdom Hearts 3.

This just in – the #KingdomHearts games are coming to #NintendoSwitch! ✨ KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix –

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS III All three titles will be playable as cloud versions. Look forward to more information soon! pic.twitter.com/VtoiCJzxKp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 5, 2021

All games will be playable through the cloud, that is: none of them runs natively on Switch and will be broadcast over the internet (and, because of that, maybe fans in Brazil do not have access to the titles). The decision was strange, as with the exception of Birth by Sleep 0.2 and Kingdom Hearts 3, all games are PS2 and 3DS era, which would not be a problem to run on Switch.

Unfortunately, there is still no release date set for all games in the series to make it to Nintendo’s hybrid handheld.