Kingdom Come: Deliverance will have action adaptation

Former Netflix executive Eric Barmack and Warhorse Studios are working on this new production. Video games are living a golden age when it comes to adaptations to other media.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the role-playing video game from Warhorse Studios, will also come to the big or small screen. This has been published by Variety, which has collected this news as a world exclusive. According to this information, already retweeted by the studio itself, the developer is working closely with Eric Barmack, a former Netflix manager, to turn this story into a movie or series.

Wild Sheep Content, the Los Angeles-based company that Barmack founded after leaving Netflix, will be in charge of developing the project. However, in the vein of other current adaptations, it will not be detached from the original creators, since Martin Frývaldsk<2FEMININE>, CEO of Warhorse Studios, will serve as producer along with Barmack herself. Variety says they are already looking for writers and directors. This same company has reached an agreement with SEGA to adapt the Yakuza saga.

Praises to the narrative in video games

The two agreements signed by the former head of Netflix Originals International fall within what the manager values ​​as “incredible worlds” that do not take place in the United States and that are “locally relevant”, but with both regional and global popularity . “It’s especially interesting that video games with deep narrative, like The Witcher or Kingdom Come: Deliverance” can be adapted “in a unique way.” The idea is that it works locally, but also globally.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance tells a medieval story set in the time of the Holy Roman Empire, a time of distress in the kingdom of Bohemia. The Warhorse Studios title, which has already sold more than 3 million units, will continue as a saga with a sequel, which has not yet been officially shown. It should be noted that the study is part of the Koch Media structure, since it was acquired months ago.



