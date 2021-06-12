Kingdom Come: Deliverance To Win Version for Switch

Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Among the various news announced last Thursday (10) during the Summer Game Fest was one dedicated to those who own Switch: the production of a version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance for the platform.

Despite the announcement, there are still no other details regarding the game, such as its release date or even technical aspects. However, it is known that this project is the result of a partnership between Warhouse Studios and Prime Matter (which is associated with Koch Media and will even be the distributor of Payday 3).

So, did you like the game ad for Switch? Leave your opinion in the comment space.