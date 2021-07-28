King Richard: Will Smith is father of the Williams sisters in new trailer

King Richard – Creating Champions, Warner Bros’ new drama, produced by none other than Will Smith, promises to thrill with a story based on facts. The first trailer for the film, released today (28), shows the actor playing Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, during the champions’ childhood.

Watch the trailer:

The first images of the production, to make you “sweat through the eyes”, tell the inspiring trajectory of a father determined to turn his two daughters into successful and empowered women.

The plot promises to tell details of the inspiring and true journey of the father of the tennis players who conquered the courts and the world: a brave and fundamental man in the creation of Venus (played by Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (played by Demi Singleton).

Driven by a clear vision of the future and using unconventional methods, Richard has the plan to take Venus and Serena from the streets of Compton, Calif., to the global stage. “This world has never had any respect for Richard Williams, but they will respect you” is one of Smith’s lines during the trailer.

King Richard must focus on the power of family, perseverance, and unwavering belief as a means to achieve what seemed impossible—and impact the world. The cast also includes Aunjanue Ellis (from The Mentalist), Jon Bernthal (from The Punisher), Tony Goldwyn (from Scandal) and Dylan McDermott (from American Horror Story).

The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and the script is signed by Zach Baylin. The producers are Tim and Trevor White, of Star Thrower Entertainment, in partnership with Will Smith, on Westbrook.

Serena and Venus Williams executive produced the project alongside the tennis players’ sister, Isha Price. They were joined by executive producers James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd.

King Richard will be released in US theaters on November 19th. The drama will also be available on HBO Max after its theater release.

And you, what did you think of the King Richard trailer?