King of Fighters XV presents Shermie in new trailer

King of Fighters XV: Continuing with its weekly presentation of fighters who will be present in The King of Fighters XV, SNK revealed that an old fan acquaintance will be in the next bouts: Shermie.

The character, who debuted in The King of Fighters 97 fighting alongside Chris (still a mystery for this edition) and Yashiro (already confirmed), brings to this edition her characteristic role of blows that involve grabs, varied pitches and kicks.

Check out a little of the fighter in action in the trailer below:

The King of Fighters XV is scheduled to hit stores later this year, with platforms and an official date to be announced later.