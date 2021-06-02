King of Fighters XV is Postponed to Early 2022

King of Fighters XV: SNK has confirmed on its official Twitter that The King of Fighters XV, which was scheduled to be released this year, has been postponed to the first quarter of 2022. Therefore, the new game of the classic fighting franchise is due to arrive between January and March of next year.

The developer confirmed that this decision was made after the rise of COVID-19 cases in Japan, which is experiencing a fourth wave of the disease, experts say.

[Announcement]

Due to rising cases of COVID-19 within Japan, the development timeline for KOF XV was adjusted, with the release window changing from 2021 to Q1 2022.

We apologize and thank you for your understanding and patience. #KOF News releasehttps://t.co/ZxJaprg6gc pic.twitter.com/1fUNfB0GG1 — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) June 2, 2021

The title was announced earlier this year and several characters, such as Benimaru and Mai Shinarui, are already guaranteed.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait longer to get their hands on The King of Fighters XV. So, were you upset?