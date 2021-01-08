This Thursday (07), SNK launched the Ultimate Edition version of The King of Fighters XIV for audiences in Europe and Japan. The title, which is only available via digital media, can now be purchased exclusively via PSN in selected territories, and can only be purchased by North American players from January 20.

According to the publisher, the title will only be released in physical media in Japan, on March 11, and in Europe, at some date yet to be confirmed during the second quarter of 2021, with no forecast for arrival in such a format in western lands.

The King Of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition includes a series of content for the base game, adding 8 new characters (Rock Howard, Vanessa, Ryuji Yamazaki, Whip, Heidern, Blue Mary, Oswald and Najd), 10 exclusive skins and 10 original themes for the PlayStation 4.

The King Of Fighters XIV is available for PS4 and PC (via Steam), while the Ultimate Edition is exclusive to Sony consoles.