King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard shared the new single “Iron Lung”

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have shared their new nine-minute single “Iron Lung”.

This psycho-rock track is the second of “Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava”, the first of three albums that the band is preparing. It follows “Ice V,” which was released last month.

In a statement, guitarist Stu McKenzie called the track “the most perfect collaborative project,” adding: “We wrote the lyrics together and created the music from improvisation. Spontaneous creation. The best view. You can watch the animated video for the track below.

Speaking about the video, the SPOD director added: “When I heard this track, I just started delving into fully animated AI videos. I like that the song feels like an endless ascending and descending cycle, culminating in these dramatic explosions and climbs, so I felt it was perfect to dive into a nine-minute descent into hell and back.”

“Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava” is the first of three albums to be released this month and will begin this Friday (October 7), followed by “Laminated Denim” on October 12 and “Changes” on October 28. through KGLW’s own label.

In 2022, the band will have a total of five albums: the exclusive vinyl album “Made In Timeland” was released back in March, and “Omnium Gatherum” — their first double album — was released in April.

The band kicked off the North American leg of their world tour this week after canceling the remaining 13 shows of a recent trip to the UK and Europe, citing frontman Stu McKenzie’s battle with Crohn’s disease.