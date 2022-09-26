King Charles and his Camilla are seen after the funeral

How is King Charles III. (73) so soon after his mother’s funeral? Queen Elizabeth II ( ✝ 96) paid her last respects at a large state funeral last week. Naturally, at the center of the funeral ceremony was her eldest son, who now took her place as Regent of the United Kingdom. The new king openly spoke about his grief and did not hide his tears. Since then, Charles has rarely appeared in public. New photos show him on the road with his king’s wife Camilla (75 years old).

On Sunday, paparazzi spotted the royal couple in a limousine near Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, where they have been staying for almost a week. According to The Sun, they attended a service at Crathie Kirk, the parish church they regularly attend when they are at Balmoral Castle. The pictures show a relaxed Charles and an equally serene Camilla. Both here are dressed in black, as are members of the royal family until seven days after the queen’s funeral to observe the official period of mourning.

Also, out of respect for Elizabeth, some time will pass before Charles’ official coronation. A royal insider told The Sun: “There is no rush with the coronation and there are a lot of plans. But it will happen in May or June next year, depending on what is happening in the world.” It is quite possible that the ceremony will fall on June 2 — on this day in 1953, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth took place. Charles will then be crowned exactly 70 years after his mother.