King Alfred’s illness in the drama and in real life

The premiere of the final season of Vikings, is leaving a lot of questions about the series, one of which is about the final episode of the program and the illness that King Alfred suffers from.

On the Vikings show, we saw Ivar’s nickname, which is the result of a condition that appears to be Osteogenesis Imperfecta, better known as brittle bone disease.

While King Alfred suffers from a mysterious illness that plagues him throughout his life. Both characters are inspired by actual historical figures, and in Alfred’s case, there are many clues from his real life that point to the illness he may have been living with.

The show has followed Alfred since he was a child. Viewers first met him in season 3 as the youngest son of Athelstan and Princess Judith. Later, we see him not only fighting against political enemies, but also against attacks of a serious disease that incapacitates him on multiple occasions.

In the season 6B episode “It’s Only Magic”, Alfred weakens to the point that he collapses and falls off his horse. He lies unconscious in bed and when he wakes up, he holds his stomach, which is presumably where his pain radiates from. But, the series does not show exactly what it is.

However, theories have been put forward as to exactly what disease the real Alfred the Great lived with. Concluding that based on known information about Alfred’s chronic health problems, it is most likely that he lived with Crohn’s disease.

Crohn’s disease is characterized by chronic inflammation of the digestive tract. It is not yet known exactly what causes the condition, but it may be the result of an overactive immune system.

Symptoms of Crohn’s disease include digestive problems such as diarrhea and bloody stools, as well as other physical problems such as abdominal cramps and pain, fever, and general weakness.

The reality is that we will never know for sure what illness Alfred the Great suffered, or his fictional counterpart in Vikings. However, given the available evidence, it appears that Crohn’s disease is the most likely culprit.