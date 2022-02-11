Kindle Unlimited: Is It Worth Subscribing Without a Kindle?

Kindle Unlimited is a service offered by Amazon that makes more than 1 million ebooks available to subscribers. Considered a kind of “Netflix of books”, it is a great partner for those who usually read a lot of books and want to save on physical book purchases.

But what if you don’t have an eReader? How does Kindle Unlimited work in this case? Is it worth subscribing to the service? Will Kindle Unlimited books be available to the subscriber who does not own the Kindle device? Let’s explain!

How Kindle Unlimited Works

Subscribing to this service makes Amazon’s vast collection of books available to users to read online or have 10 titles downloaded at the same time. There is no deadline for returning works.

It is worth mentioning that subscribers can also read as many ebooks as they want. However, it is important to make it clear that it is practically impossible to “zero” Kindle Unlimited books. After all, we are talking about millions of works available in this catalog that grows more and more with each new addition that the service receives.

Another important point is that some books can also leave the catalog after a while, which means that not all ebooks on the platform will always be available. On the Amazon website, you can check the list of all Kindle Unlimited books to make sure that your reading desire is part of the current catalog.

Do I need a Kindle to read?

This is another interesting advantage of the service. Even if you don’t have the Kindle 2021 or other Amazon digital reader model, you can still read Kindle Unlimited books without any major difficulties. All you need to do is download the company’s app, available for Android, iOS, Windows and macOS.

The reading experience may vary slightly depending on your device, especially considering the screen size and brightness ratio. On smartphones, for example, it is not possible to display very large letters without compromising the amount of content on the screen. So, although the service is consistent across different devices, it may not be as pleasant to read on a cell phone with a small screen.

On tablets and on the computer the story is different. As the display is usually much larger, it is possible to display more content on the screen and better visualize the ebook lyrics. It is worth mentioning that there is a synchronization between the content of all these devices. So if you start reading Kindle Unlimited books on your smartphone, your reading page will be synced across your computer and tablet.