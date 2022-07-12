Kindle Paperwhite vs. Signature Edition: Is it worth spending $140 or $190?

The current Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers on the market, but when deciding to buy a mid-range Kindle from Amazon, which version to choose: the regular or the more expensive Signature Edition? Over the past few years, Amazon has really improved its hardware offerings in an amazing way. Today, Amazon produces Android tablets, smart speakers, fitness bracelets, wireless headphones and even personal robots. For a company that started selling books online in the 1990s, it was quite a dramatic shift.

Before any of the gadgets mentioned above, Amazon started its hardware with its Kindle e-books. The first Kindle debuted in 2007. It wasn’t the first e-book ever released, but this original Kindle (and its numerous successors) quickly made Amazon a leading player in its niche. In 2022, one of the best Kindle currently available is the Kindle Paperwhite. It has a compact design, functionality and a tempting manufacturer-recommended retail price of only $ 140. However, there’s also a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition next to it for $190. Both e-book readers look almost the same and have many similar features — so why does the Signature Edition cost an extra $50? Here’s a closer look.

At its core, the regular Kindle Paperwhite and Signature Edition are almost the same. Both have an ultralight design, a 6.8-inch touchscreen display and an IPX8 protection class that protects e-books from fresh and seawater. The battery life is also the same. Users of any Kindle can expect up to 10 weeks of use without recharging. When the battery eventually runs out, there is a USB-C port for refueling. Also, the software experience is identical whether someone buys a regular Kindle Paperwhite or Signature Edition. Both Kindles support ebooks, audiobooks, Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription, free library rental from Libby, and integrated access to Goodreads.

Why Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is Better

So why is the Signature Edition worth an extra $50? It all comes down to a few small hardware improvements. Firstly, it has more space for your virtual library. A regular Kindle Paperwhite is equipped with 8 GB of memory, and the Signature Edition is 32 GB. 8 GB in a regular Kindle Paperwhite is enough space for people who read exclusively e-books. However, if you want to download multiple audiobooks at the same time, the extra storage is probably reason enough to purchase the Signature Edition.

Another advantage of the Paperwhite Signature Edition is the automatic light adjustment. Both models have 17 LEDs to change the brightness and temperature of the backlight of the screen. Where users of a regular Paperwhite have to make these changes manually, the Signature Edition has an ambient light sensor that does this automatically depending on the room in which it is located. Last but not least, only the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition connects to USB-C. Qi wireless charging port. If someone has a Qi charging stand or stand at home, they can put the Signature Edition on it and charge the battery without connecting any cables.

Ultimately, this decision boils down to one important point: storage. There is no way to expand the Paperwhite memory after purchase. If someone thinks that there is even a chance that it will exceed the standard 8 GB of space, spending an extra $50 on the Signature Edition is money well spent. Automatic lighting control and wireless charging are nice advantages, but they are not as critical as four times the amount of memory. Not everyone needs to do this update (especially if they mostly use e-books instead of audiobooks), but it’s important to consider this before pulling the trigger.