Kimmy vs. priest, interactive film from Netflix

After the success of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the streaming platform releases its second film, a sequel to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

It has been more than a year and a half since Netflix released Black Mirror Bandersnatch, its first interactive film, and although it has not lavished itself on the genre since then, the platform has not forgotten the great reception that proposal had. That is why he has been working on several similar series and movies for a long time, the first of which is available from today, August 5, 2020. We are talking about Kimmy vs. the reverend, a film that serves as a sequel to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the hit series written by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and starring Ellie Kemper (whom many of you will remember for her role as Erin Hannon in The Office).

What is an interactive movie?

“Kimmy is getting married, but first she will have to thwart the reverend’s evil plan. What should I do next? Welcome to Kimmy’s interactive special! ”Tells the synopsis. As happened in Bandersnatch, throughout the film there are times when two options appear on the screen, between which we must choose using the remote control or the touchpad / mouse of our computer. (Or the finger, which in this Netflix is ​​also worth tablets and mobiles). So we will change the story and make Kimmy as we please. Do we prefer to see how he plans the wedding or how he kisses with the groom (Daniel Radcliffe, aka The Boy Who Survived)? Do we marry her as planned or do we go on a rescue mission instead? Decisions, decisions and more decisions, all imbued with the usual humor of the series, which has more than ten Emmy nominations. Walk or wait for an Uber? Blow things up or eat a dancing hamburger? An hour and twenty of delusions that has different endings and invites us to repeat and see it several times to discover everything.

All Netflix interactive content

Kimmy vs. the reverend is the second interactive movie on Netflix, but in total there are already nine contents of the style on the platform. There are seven more series, six animated (one of them, by the way, based on video games and called Minecraft: Story Mode, precisely the one that caused the closure of Telltale Games), and one of real action with the protagonist of The Last Survivor. With the new movie, the streaming platform wants to continue making history and reaping successes, and some already point out that it could put Ellie Kemper among the Emmy nominees next year so that she finally got her long-awaited award (with her proposal, Bandersnatch harvested several statuettes at the 2019 ceremony.) For our part, we leave you with the report Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an insult to video games ?, in which we analyzed how original the genre is, how it is related to this industry and all the secrets of that first experiment.



