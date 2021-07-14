Kimetsu no Yaiba will have an event with new information from Season 2

Kimetsu no Yaiba: After a new preview in the form of a teaser trailer and the official poster for this new season of Demon Slayer, we put a date on the new event. The official website of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) has confirmed that on September 25, 2021 they will broadcast on Japanese television the very popular movie Demon Slayer –Kimetsu no Yaiba– The Movie: Mugen Train (The Infinite Train). However, once the broadcast ends they will offer new details of Season 2 of the animated series.

Guardians of the Night, as we know it in Spain, has made the news this Tuesday for the publication of a new official poster and teaser trailer focused specifically on Season 2, which will arrive on Japanese television in 2021 with a specific date and chapters to be determined. Hopefully that is when a specific release date for this new wave of episodes is given, but that is something we do not know yet.

What do we know about Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) Season 2

After Season 1 of Kimetsu no Yaiba, which includes the first six volumes of Koyoharu Gotōge’s manga published in Shonen Jump (there are 23 volumes in total); added to the movie of the Infinite Train, which recounts the homonymous arc (volumes 7 and 8), it is time to enter the Red Light District Arc; also known as Arc of the Entertainment District, where in the manga the next 30 chapters are counted (from chapter 70 to chapter 99). That is, what comes right after. Comic book fans assure that this arc is one of the most exciting in the work.

Haruo Sotozaki will continue as the director of the series, whose script and animation correspond to the Ufotable studio, awarded for his work precisely in Kimetsu no Yaiba. Akira Matsushima will return as character designer and continue to make us vibrate with scenes that seem to come off the screen.

We cannot forget that the first season of the Night’s Watch anime: Kimetsu no Yaiba already has a date in Spain: July 30, 2021. We can choose DVD or Blu-ray format in two batches. The first, with episodes 1 to 13; the second, episodes 14 to 26, which is where that first season ends. You can know all the details in this news, where we specify prices, extras and more.