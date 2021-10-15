Kimetsu no Yaiba: This incredible Inosuke celebrates the new season with this cosplay

Thanks to Muatori, we have an amazing Inosuke Hashibira cosplay with all of his wild boar head

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is premiering its second season through Funimation. This anime follows the story of Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who has been turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji.

Tanjiro plans to restore his humanity to his sister, to achieve this he will need the help of his friends Zenitsu and Inouske Hashibira. The latter has become one of the favorite characters in the fan community and Muatori knows it.

French cosplayer Muatori posted on her Instagram account a cosplay of Inosuke Hashibira from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) with everything and her characteristic wild boar head.

Fortunately, this cosplayer decided to share a photo without the mask to impress us with her amazing makeup and hair.

The message she shared with her Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) cosplay reads as follows: ‘Post from Inosuke! I’ll post more beautiful photos later, but wanted to post one of them here to celebrate 2 million views on toctoc! I adore this character. ‘ We hope to see more photos of this work soon.

By the way, if you loved the detail of Inosuke’s mask and want to make your own Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) cosplay, this is from cookiiemii. She is an amazing cosplay item creator.

The Red Light District Arch of Kimetsu no Yaiba

Now, if you are interested in being aware of the new Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) arc, here is a small summary. After the tragic events of the Mugen Train Arc, Nezuko, Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu return to a new adventure. The new demon hunter who will accompany them will be Tengen Uzui, the Pillar of Sound.

Now, everything will take place in the Yoshiwara District where there have been many disappearances. According to rumors, they had been attacked by demons.

On her side, Muzan Kibutsuji, her great antagonist, will hide as a beautiful and fearsome woman. She will lead the attacks against Tanjiro and company from the shadows.

The quality of Ufotable in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is still impeccable. So surely the fight between Tengen Uzui and the Demonic Moons will be one of the best in the animation studio.

So the new arc of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is preparing its great fight in which we will see our group of protagonists in action, are you already waiting for it? Let us know in the comment box.