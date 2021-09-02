Kimetsu no Yaiba: There will be unreleased scenes that we did not see in the first season

This is how fans are treated

Despite the fact that the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime was released two years ago in Japan and other streaming services dedicated to Japanese animation, it is still current.

His film, Mugen Train, was a resounding success in both Japan and the rest of the world, and the second season has really high expectations to meet when it opens.

Now, to generate a little more ‘hype’ and that the fans are very excited, at least in Japan the first season will be broadcast again, but with previously unreleased scenes.

Japan’s local television will be broadcasting the first season of Kimetsu no Yaiba again and will come with a series of compilations that will have many scenes never seen before by the audience.

These five specials will air during the credits at the end of each episode. It is not that the episodes as is come with additional content, rather they are additions that you can see during the ‘endings’.

The return of Kimetsu no Yaiba in Japan will take place on September 11, then on days 12, 18, 19 and 23 we will have these unreleased scenes so that the Mugen Train movie will be broadcast on cable television stations on the 25th.

When does the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba premiere?

While there is no definitive date or clear signal that says exactly when we will see it, the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba should premiere in at least October 2021.

Funimation is the only company that has promised to say that the second season of this series will be available in 2021 through its service. It doesn’t sound far-fetched for this to happen this fall.

Surely we are not far from some kind of official announcement that gives us a definitive date and platforms, it will only be a matter of waiting a little longer, because time is on.