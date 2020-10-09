Kimetsu no Yaiba: Receives Cover from LiSA’s “Gurenge”

Kimetsu no Yaiba’s popular opening theme now stands out in an epic music cover by a South Korean rap group and you are sure to love it.

While there were many reasons why Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the greatest Shonen series in the world today, the title track performed by singer LiSA titled “Gurenge” certainly helped push the anime to new heights. with its unique melody.

Recently, a South Korean rap and rock group created an incredible cover of this song. While a second season for the anime has yet to be announced, the franchise still has a lot to tell when it comes to the events that took place with Tanjiro and Nezuko, but also one of the best Japanese songs of the moment.

The band responsible for this version is N. Flying, the group released their first single in 2013, and skyrocketed to stardom from this point on combining techno beats with some rocker guitar riffs and fast-paced lyrics. Although they are not as well known as BTS, they are not far behind in talent to dedicate a cover to the opening of Demon Slayer.

Watch Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Korean cover

Kimetsu no Yaiba’s “Gurenge”, performed by singer LiSA, has broken several records, one of which is over a million downloads, which shows how many people are looking to rock the song even when not watching the anime itself.

Funimation shared the latest cover of the band N. Flying via their official Twitter account, showing that the Demon Slayer anime definitely has more than a few elements that helped propel the Kohoyaru Gotouge franchise to the heights and as one of the most popular Shonen series today:

Kimetsu no Yaiba will return with new adventures for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their demon slayer friends in the upcoming Mugen Train feature film, continuing the story of the franchise after the conclusion of the first anime season. The film will arrive on October 16 in Japanese theaters and probably in 2021 to the rest of the world.



