Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppu Utan Rea t Raier Da Shinobu

Demon Slayer continues to be very successful, especially thanks to the recent release of the movie Mugen Train. Taking advantage of the momentum, developer CyberConnect 2 will soon launch the game Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hinokami Keppuutan, which won a new trailer focused on the heroine Shinobu Kocho. Check out:

The demon hunter will be present and will be controllable by players in Versus mode. Thus, Hashira joins Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Giyu Tomioka, Makomo, Sabito and Sakonji Urokodaki in the cast of the adventure.

Still without an exact release date set, the game will arrive in Japan sometime in 2021 with versions for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

