Kimetsu No Yaiba Confirms Season 3: Teaser And First Official Details

Kimetsu No Yaiba: Demon Slayer (Night Watch) will have a third season and has already confirmed the arc on which it will be based after the outcome of Season 2. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime will have a Season 3. After the frenetic end of the second season this past weekend in Japan and the rest of the world Episode 11 of the Arc of the Entertainment District), the official account of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Guardians of the Night in Spain) has confirmed with a brief teaser trailer the continuity of the series with a third season coming soon.

What arc will Kimetsu no Yaiba – Season 3 be based on?

According to the information, the third season of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime will be based on the Swordsmith Village Arc. For those who are not up to date with Koyoharu Gotoge’s original command —which in Spain has edited Norma Editorial in its entirety with its 23 volumes—, we will simply tell you without spoiling the plot that it corresponds to chapters 98 to 127 of the manga; specifically volumes 12 to 15 of the manga.

Which manga volumes does each season of the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime correspond to?

As a summary and to help you, we leave you below with the manga-anime correspondence of Kimetsu no Yaiba; Whether you are comic readers and want to delve into anime or if you are merely curious to know how the Ufotable studio is adapting what is already one of the most successful anime of the last twenty years.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1 (26 episodes) — Manga Volumes 1 to 6

Season based on the Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Train Movie (7 episodes, from 27 to 33) — Volumes 7 and 8 of the manga

Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 (11 episodes; 34-44) — Manga Volumes 9-11

Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 (number of episodes unknown) — Manga volumes 12 to 15