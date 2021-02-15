Kimetsu no Yaiba anime confirms Season 2

The second season of the animated series of this popular work by Koyoharu Gotouge will premiere in 2021. First official art and new details.

The program Kimetsu-Sai Online: Anime 2nd Anniversary Festival held this Sunday has confirmed that the Demon Slayer anime: Kimetsu no Yaiba will have a second season this year 2021. After the success of the first season (which includes chapters 51-53 manga), fans of the successful adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s comic will be able to continue watching on their screens the adventures of one of the most successful anime of the last decade; especially after the release of the film, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, the highest grossing in the history of cinema in Japan.

Few details have been confirmed at the moment, beyond a teaser trailer (warning: content sensitive to be considered spoiler) and a relevant promotional poster for this second season. From Anime News Network, they provide more information regarding the team behind this new television production by Ufotable, an animation studio in charge of series such as God Eater, Tales of Zestiria and Kimetsu no Yaiba himself. The director will be Haruo Sotozaki again, although the number of total episodes of Season 2 has not transcended (Season 1 consists of 26 chapters, the standard for series by seasons).

Likewise, fans of the current drawing style (not to be confused with animation style) can rest assured, since Akira Matsushima will once again be in charge of designing the characters.

Demon Slayer manga continues to break records

In other news related to the series, Shueisha has revealed that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga has reached 150 million copies sold worldwide. After a historic 2020 year, where high sales of all volumes of the comic saw more than 80 million units sold in Japan (surpassing the annual record for One Piece), the furor for Koyoharu Gotouge’s work continues. in the land of the Rising Sun. In Spain, it is expected that this spring Norma Editorial will finish publishing the series, which consists of 23 tankobon volumes; currently 18 volumes have been edited.

The video game based on the first season of the series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox consoles and PC sometime this year 2021. It is being developed by CyberConnect2, authors of the Naruto Ultimate Ninja and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. We do not know if the title will soon reach the West.