Kimetsu Gakuen: Demon Slayer to Win New Spin-off Manga; Look!

Kimetsu Gakuen: Demon Slayer will get a new spin-off in manga format. Kimetsu Gakuen, as the derivative version was titled, had its first official illustration revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #31, as published on its official Twitter account. The manga’s serialization begins on August 4th, via Saikyo Jump and scripted by Natsuki Hogami.

Learn more about the Demon Slayer derivative: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Also officially called Chuko Ikkan Kimetsu Gakuen, the spin-off began with some comic segments inserted at the end of the original manga chapters. In the anime, the tales started to be animated from February 2021 and the characters from the new version should appear in the next fighting game, Hinokami Kepputan, developed by Cyberconnect2.

The original version of Kimetsu no Yaiba features illustrations by Kohoyaru Gotoge, serialized since 2016 in Weekly Shonen Jump. So far, 17 volumes have been published and the manga has been adapted into an anime of the same name, debuting in April 2019 with 26 episodes.

In Brazil, the season is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll. The story follows Tanjiro, a young man whose family is massacred by a demon. So, he goes on a journey looking for a cure for his sister, also turned into a demon after the attack.

More information about the derivative manga should be revealed soon. Keep an eye on the site to find out more!

Did you like the news? Leave your comment below and enjoy sharing the article on social networks.