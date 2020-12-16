Kimberly Loaiza scans YouTube, revealing her baby

After announcing that her baby will be a boy, Kimberly Loaiza’s video has added millions of views on YouTube.

In Somagnews we inform you that Kimberly Loaiza, “La lindura mayor”, finally shared the long-awaited video that her loyal fans wanted to see on her YouTube channel; JD Pantoja’s wife revealed the sex of her baby; Kima will have a baby brother.

We remember that the influencer had no choice but to reveal that she is pregnant, after the speculations that began to emerge on social networks, since her cuteness assured that she was expecting a baby, although at first she denied it.

But, to the surprise of the fans of Kimberly Loaiza, the youtuber has shown what her pregnancy belly looks like, but what her followers most wanted to know is if Kima would have a little sister and brother; the little girl will continue to be the princess since the influencer will have a child.

Kimberly Loaiza adds millions of views on YouTube for new video

Through her YouTube channel, the young woman who recently turned 23 years old on December 12, shocked her fans by sharing a video to reveal the sex of her baby. That video has added millions of views.

After the launch of its new content, the video has become a trend and is at number one of the most viewed, in just one day it has obtained more than 11 million views, after being launched on December 15, the video has fascinated his fans.

The wife of JD Pantoja, has been very excited by the sweet expectation of her second baby, after having lived one of the most complicated moments of her life after the controversial video that leaked of her husband, now the youtubers have left the scandal in the past.

Kimberly Loaiza and her husband have become one of the most popular couples of the moment, after having revealed on their social networks that they will become parents for the second time. Celebrities eagerly await the arrival of a new member to their family.



