Kimberly Loaiza: Dance this way while pregnant!

Kimberly Loaiza delighted her fans, because not even her pregnancy prevents her from moving as before.

As we previously informed you in Somagnews, youtuber Kimberly Loaiza reported that she is pregnant, after the influencer denied on several occasions that she was on tape.

However, with 7 months of gestation, the famous woman finally revealed that she is expecting her second child, but this has not prevented her from showing her sensuality, since she looks divine while pregnant.

That is why her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja shared a video of the famous giving her best, while performing a sexy dance, this of course, through her official Instagram account.

The video was a Tik Tok in which she appears dancing JD’s song called “Otra noche”, where she is seen wearing a green dress with white sleeves, with which she also bent her knees to be able to dog as she should.

Watch the video of Kimberly Loaiza

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIeTrWTH-iu/?utm_source=ig_embed

There is no doubt that the famous woman has handled her new pregnancy very well, although much has been rumored if her daughter Kima is jealous of the new little brother, because a few days ago a video was also shared in which the little girl was very jealous. from his mother.

For now, we do not know if the famous girl’s baby is a girl or a boy, however, we hope that in the coming weeks the child’s gender will be known, and as is well known, future parents always share everything with their fans, so surely soon we will know if it is a boy or a girl.



